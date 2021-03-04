Adam Levine Confirms Maroon 5’s New Album ‘Is Finished’; Talks Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Maroon 5 have not revealed the title or release date for their new project; however, frontman Adam Levine confirms it has been completed. Levine dropped by Apple Music’s “Beats 1” to tell Zane Lowe about the impending album.

“I’m going to tell you right now that the album’s done,” Levine revealed. “And I can tell you it’s finished, I can tell you it’s been mastered, and I can tell you it’s been delivered, but I can’t tell you when it comes out. But just it’s not far off, I’ll just say that.”

Levine, 41, also touched on the creative process and execution of a band’s album in quarantine.

“I couldn’t really be fired up the way I normally was,” he said. “So I had to just kind of experiment and then try different things, and try and writing songs and different people. And doing it all at home, and balancing everything with helping family out, and there were a lot more variables.

“But once we got into the rhythm of it, it was pretty easy, because I just kind of immersed myself in it, and once I kind of got lost in the process of just continuing to write songs. Once you get started and the snowball rolls, it’s just… you’re there.”

One of the highlights from the upcoming album is Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

“I told her that when we finally met up — because obviously everything was done separately,” Levine explained. “And when we actually saw her in person, and we shot the video together, I told her. I was like, ‘The little break where you go to the melodic thing,’ to be honest, it actually shows this new kind of branch of what she does.

“This new versatility that she’s going to show everybody right now,” he elaborated. “And I was so, I remember when I heard it, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s big. That’s a side of her I had never really heard yet.'”