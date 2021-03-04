Daisy Ridley Earns Praise For Clapping Back At Ted Cruz Over ‘Star Wars’ Diss On Twitter

Daisy Ridley says she got support from J.J. Abrams, Josh Gad, and Lucasfilm’s head of marketing after she clapped back at Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Following Disney’s firing of “The Mandalorian”‘s Gina Carano over racist social media posts, Cruz seemed to diss Ridley’s “Star Wars” heroine Rey by calling her “some emotionally tortured Jedi” in his defence of Carano.

After Cruz took an ill-advised trip to Cancun while Texas was in crisis last month, Ridley got her opportunity to hit back saying, “I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time” during an interview.

Ridley was promoting her new sci-fi fantasy “Chaos Walking” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday when she addressed Cruz’s comments.

“What was weird was, I had no idea and I was doing interviews and somebody goes, ‘Oh, did you hear what Ted Cruz said?’ I was like, ‘Ted Cruz is talking about me? Like what?'” the 28-year-old Brit recalls. “So they said it and I responded to it and I couldn’t remember what I said, because you know you have that heart-pounding thing of like, ‘Oh my God, why has he said something about me?’

“And then we entered the interview and I was like, ‘I said something about American politics and people hate when actors talk about politics.’ I thought, Oh my God, what have I done?” she adds.

However, her reply to Cruz earned her the thumbs-up from the “Star Wars” universe and her “Murder On The Orient Express” co-star Gad.

“Then I get a text from J.J. [Abrams], a text from Josh Gad and an email from Lynne [Hale], who is head of marketing at Lucasfilm. And they were like, ‘Badass,'” she says. “I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, right.'”