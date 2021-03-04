Travis Barker Gushes Over Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian: ‘It Just Comes Naturally’

Travis Barker says his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian “just comes naturally.”

Joining Drew Barrymore on Thursday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the Blink 182 drummer and the host bonded over dating in their 40s.

“Now I’m dating again, and I had a weird question and if you’re not comfortable talking about it forget it,” Barrymore began. “But I wanted to ask advice which is if you date someone and you have children do you think it’s better to date someone with kids and then they’ll understand your life or say it doesn’t matter if they don’t have kids then you can have fun adventures?”

“So I’ve done both and up until now. I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Well why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me? Or why don’t you want to see me every night?’” Barker explained.

But with Kardashian, it’s easy, “And now I am spending time with a woman who is a great mom, who is a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes naturally, it’s like a maturity thing.”

He added, “And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time I spend with them instead of every day being with them. Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important.”

The longtime friends-turned-couple fuelled romance rumours earlier this year after being spotted on dates. Soon the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 41, confirmed her relationship with the musician, 45, on Instagram.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.