Meghan Markle’s Friends Respond To ‘Distressing And Upsetting’ ‘Bullying’ Claims

Sources close to Meghan Markle are speaking out following the recent claims about her allegedly having bullied royal aides.

Allegations against the Duchess of Sussex were brought up in an article by The Times on Tuesday, which reported Meghan had faced a bully complaint at Kensington Palace, claiming she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

However, Meghan’s nearest and dearest insist the reports couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run up [to the Oprah special], but seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting,” a friend of the couple told Harper’s Bazaar.

Another friend, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added, “I hate to say it, but find me a woman of colour in a senior position who has not been accused of being too angry, too scary, too whatever in the workplace.”

Adding, “It’s sad that it’s happening, but I’m not surprised. These claims are so far from the woman I know.”

Another friend, who said they’d known Meghan for 10 years, said, “I know that Meg would feel awful if she knew that someone felt that way about working with her, but I also know that no one ever approached her about anything like this at all during that time. I have never known her to be anything but kind and considerate to her friends and colleagues.”

A different friend shared, “They have had everything and the kitchen sink thrown at them this week, but ultimately nothing will stop them from sharing their truth.”

Jon Cowan, a writer for “Suits”, also replied to a Twitter user who wrote in a since-deleted post, “You know, it is fully within the realm of possibility that BOTH the denizens of Buckingham/Kensington Palace AND the Duchess of Sussex are awful people. We do live in a world no longer constrained by simply binary oppositions,” E! reported.

Cowan then said:

It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. https://t.co/7JD3ig6tws — Jon Cowan (@JonCowan2015) March 3, 2021

A spokesman for Meghan and Harry denied the bullying allegations this week, calling it a “calculated smear campaign,” expressing that “the Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character.”

Buckingham Palace then released the following statement: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

The claims came in the run-up to Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview airing this weekend. “CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan And Harry” is set to air Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.