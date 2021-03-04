Dua Lipa Says Britney Spears ‘Was Being Harassed, That’s Exactly What It Was’

Dua Lipa can sympathize with Britney Spears’ abuse at the hands of the media.

Lipa caught up with the Los Angeles Times for a profile. During the her chat with the outlet, Lipa touched on how Spears was dragged through the dirt by paparazzi and wider media.

“The feeling of going down the street and they’re trying to catch you in this very awkward picture — it can be anxiety-inducing, honestly,” she said. “And Britney’s time was pre-Instagram when everything was purely about the tabloids, and there were no laws in place about what paparazzi were allowed to do. She was being harassed — that’s exactly what it was.”

Lipa also touched the massive success of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.

“I’ve grown to be more private because so much of my life is public, and I probably censor myself more than I used to,” she shared. “I also don’t love the idea of making music for headlines or for controversy.”

Future Nostalgia dropped on March 27, 2020. It landed on over 50 Albums of the Year lists from various publications, including BBC, Complex, Entertainment Weekly, GQ, NME, NPR, Pitchfork, The Times, Variety and Yahoo! Lipa has pending Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.