Someone Reimagined ‘The Shining’ As A ’90s Sitcom And It’s Wild

It’s “The Shining” meets “Full House” in this reimagined trailer for the classic ’80s movie.

In a new version of the iconic horror movie, made by YouTuber Logan Cuddemi, the Torrance family is more like the Tanners on an ideal family getaway at the Overlook Hotel.

As “The Shining” fans know, the hotel is nothing like what the spoof suggests, including the oddball side characters like Lloyd and Dick Hallorann.

The hilarious clip puts fan-favourite scenes from “The Shining” to the classic “Full House” opening credits.

“The Shining”, a story by Stephen King, originally premiered in 1980 starring Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, Shelley Duvall as Wendy Torrance and Danny Lloyd as their son Danny.

The hit film got a sequel in 2019 with the Ewan McGregor-led “Doctor Sleep”.