Brad Pitt Looks Bloodied And Bruised Shooting ‘Bullet Train’ With Joey King In L.A.

Brad Pitt is looking a little worse for wear.

The actor was spotted in Los Angeles on the set of the upcoming action-thriller “Bullet Train”, done up to look battered.

Brad Pitt. Photo: Backgrid

In the photos, Pitt could be seen sporting an ashen T-shirt, with blood stains and fake bruises, evidently a result of the film’s action.

Pitt’s co-star Joey King was also seen on the set, with a blood stain on her forehead while wearing a mask.

Joey King. Photo: Backgrid

The film, about a five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train together, also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny and more.