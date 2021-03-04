‘Bachelor’ Star Pieper James On Possible ‘Paradise’ Plans: ‘A Lot Would Have To Change’

Fresh off Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”, fan favourite Pieper James joined the “Click Bait” hosts for a new podcast interview this week.

Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker questioned James on a potential move to New York City and possible “Bachelor in Paradise” plans.

When asked about returning to the franchise for “Paradise”, James said: “Right now, no one’s asked me. I think that a lot would have to change in order to convince me to step foot on the beach. Because right now I’m like if I want to hang out with my friends I’ll just go on vacation.

“I think there’s a lot of changing to be done in the franchise and everything else in order for me to feel comfortable putting myself back in a producer-driven show-driven environment.”

She also revealed she was single, adding of whether she’s going to be on any dating apps soon: “I don’t know, I’ve never been one for the apps. My flirting skills are at a zero.”

James then surprised the hosts by revealing her Bachelor Nation crush was Mike Johnson.

Despite Amabile insisting one of them FaceTime him on the show immediately, Adams managed to convince everybody otherwise.

Adams, Amabile and Parker also spoke about former “Bachelor” contestant Taylor Nolan’s offensive social media posts resurfacing: