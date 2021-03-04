VMan Magazine Unveils ‘New Rulers’ Spotlight Featuring Paris Brosnan, Noah Beck And More

VMan Magazine has named the “New Rulers” of 2021.

The magazine unveiled its top picks Thursday, featuring digital covers of Noah Beck, 24kGoldn, Damiar Krogh & Xowie Jones, Jordun Love, Paris Brosnan and Grimstepper.

To celebrate the issue, each of them chatted with the mag about staying motivated, new projects and self-acceptance.

For Brosnan, who is the son of acting icon Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith, he stays inspired during the quarantine by focusing on his art.

“Right now, I’m passionate about my art. I’ve been painting at home all through quarantine and it’s proven to be a great release and outlet for self-expression,” he explained. “It’s nice because I don’t do it for anybody but myself. And if people like it, that’s just a bonus. Everything I paint just comes to mind on the spot. I pull inspiration from the greats, but don’t we all? I’m continuing to learn more and enjoy the process. I hope to do a gallery showing soon.”

Former soccer star turned global internet sensation, Beck, teases what’s coming from him.

“I feel blessed to have been able to accomplish the things that I have so far, but I’m by no means complacent,” he said. “I want to push more into acting, continue to expand my platform, and grow my audience across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc. I want to work in any medium in which I can continue to entertain people and make them smile.”

For more on the other new rulers, visit vman.com.