At Age 16, Caleb Kennedy Floors ‘American Idol’ Judges With Original Song

Caleb Kennedy is looking like an early frontrunner for the new season of “American Idol”.

Kenndey, 16, wowed all three judges with an original song, which will air on Sunday, March 7. The South Carolina native had Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan picking up their jaws off the floor over his original song titled “Nowhere”.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Judges Push Singer Graham DeFranco To ‘Get Confident Quick’

“Make money at a job that no one likes just to pay the bills and get by / Try to move on,” Kennedy sings in a raspy voice. “Fight off my wrong / Hop in the truck / Just to go nowhere.”

Kennedy confessed that he hadn’t written a second verse yet. Fortunately, Bryan offered to help. Perry also chimed in.

“You’d better finish that song “Nowhere,” because that song’s gonna take you somewhere,” the “Never Really Over” songstress gushed. “You’ve got something real special.”

RELATED: Christian McGuckian Overcomes Nerves And Shows Off Her ‘Magic’

“You have mastered. at the young age of 16, a storyteller’s voice,” Richie added. “The three of us think you’re it.”

Spoiler alert: Kennedy got a unanimous vote to Hollywood.