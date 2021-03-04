Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano Team Up In First Look At HBO Max’s Dark Comedy ‘Made For Love’

Click to share this via email

HBO Max has a new dark comedy, starring Cristin Milioti and Ray Romano, coming.

In the first look at “Made For Love”, Miliot’s Hazel and Romano’s Herbert are a father-daughter duo who come together after Hazel leaves her husband Byron, played by Billy Magnussen.

The upcoming series, which is based on the 2017 novel by Alissa Nutting, picks up as Hazel discovers that Byron has implanted a monitoring device — the Made for Love chip — in her brain, allowing him to watch her every move.

Soon Hazel hides out with her father and his “synthetic partner,” Diane.

Photo: John P. Johnson / HBO Max

Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni and Augusto Aguilera also star.

“Made For Love” will begin streaming this April.