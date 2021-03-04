Selena Gomez And DJ Snake Reunite For ‘Selfish Love’ Collaboration

Selena Gomez and DJ Snake are back at it with their latest collaboration, “Selfish Love”.

Gomez and DJ Snake — who previously teamed up for “Taki Taki” with Cardi B and Ozuna in 2018 — dropped a new song on Tuesday. It will serve as the seventh and final track on Gomez’s upcoming debut Spanish extended play, Revelación.

“Tú quieres darme celos / All this time and we still got that selfish love / You like making me jealous (I like makin’ you jealous) / Es un juego que queda entre tú y yo / Tú y yo, tú y yo,” Gomez sings in the chorus.

An English translation of the lyrics goes a little something like this: “You want to make me jealous / All this time and we still got that selfish love / You like making me jealous (I like makin ‘you jealous) / It’s a game left between you and me / You and me, you and me.”

Revelación drops March 12.