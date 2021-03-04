Selena Gomez And DJ Snake Reunite For ‘Selfish Love’ Collaboration

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Selena Gomez and DJ Snake are back at it with their latest collaboration, “Selfish Love”.

Gomez and DJ Snake — who previously teamed up for “Taki Taki” with Cardi B and Ozuna in 2018 — dropped a new song on Tuesday. It will serve as the seventh and final track on Gomez’s upcoming debut Spanish extended play, Revelación.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Takes You Behind-The-Scenes Of ‘De Una Vez’ Music Video

“Tú quieres darme celos / All this time and we still got that selfish love / You like making me jealous (I like makin’ you jealous) / Es un juego que queda entre tú y yo / Tú y yo, tú y yo,” Gomez sings in the chorus.

An English translation of the lyrics goes a little something like this: “You want to make me jealous / All this time and we still got that selfish love / You like making me jealous (I like makin ‘you jealous) / It’s a game left between you and me / You and me, you and me.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Drops Music Video For ‘Baila Conmigo’

Revelación drops March 12.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP