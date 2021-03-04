Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Decision To Welcome Sixth Child

The Baldwin household keeps on growing.

Earlier this week, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their six child into the family, only six months after bringing home their fifth child.

RELATED: Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their Sixth Child Together

In a post Thursday on her Instagram account, Hilaria opens up about her family’s decision to welcome yet another child, getting candid about her miscarriage in 2019.

“Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude,” she wrote. “The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them.”

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Deactivates Twitter After Joke About Gillian Anderson ‘Switching Accents’

“Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us… and they held out hope,” Hilaria continued. “To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us.”

Finally she added, “Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing — we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much.”