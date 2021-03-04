BTS Named The Bestselling Artists Of 2020

Click to share this via email

BTS has a new title, IFPI’s bestselling artists of 2020.

IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, announced the news on Thursday, named the K-pop superstars 2020’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award.

BTS had two chart-topping albums in 2020, Map of the Soul: 7 and Be.

The group is composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The band, whose songs are not predominantly sung in English, are the first non-Western act to win.

Taylor Swift took second place this year, after holding the top spot in 2019, with two surprise albums Folklore and Evermore. She also held the title in 2014.

Drake sits in third for 2020, the Weeknd in fourth and Billie Eilish rounding out the top five.

Eminem, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber make up the top 10, respectively.

IFPI determines their winner every year by calculating an artist or group’s worldwide sales, downloads and streams, covering their whole body of work.