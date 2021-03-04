Eddie Murphy Details Delayed Plans For A Stand-Up Comedy Return

Eddie Murphy’s return to stand-up comedy was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy and Arsenio Hall caught up with Kevin Hart for SiriusXM’s “Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart” podcast. The “Coming 2 America” actor detailed his plans for a stand-up comedy return that were ultimately postponed.

“My plan was to do ‘Dolemite’, ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Coming 2 America’, and then do stand-up. And then the pandemic hit, and it shut the whole s**t down,” Murphy explained. “When the pandemic is over and it’s safe for everybody to go out and do it, then the plan is to do it.”

Murphy, 59, also reflected on the original 1988 movie “Coming to America”.

“I texted Arsenio last week. I was like, ‘You know, I don’t know if everybody knows that we’re all of those characters.; I did an interview with Oprah last week — I was talking about the movie and I was like, ‘Yeah, and then I’m the old Jewish man.’ She was like, ‘What do you mean the old Jewish man?’ I said, ‘That’s me in the barbershop.'”

“She said, ‘You’re the old Jewish man?!’ And she’s seen the original ‘Coming to America.’ She’s seen this. You just [don’t] realize that, you know, I was that character. A lot of people don’t realize.”