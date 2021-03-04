Gaten Matarazzo Is Back To Mischief In ‘Prank Encounters’ Season 2 Trailer

“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo is back for another round of “Prank Encounters”.

Netflix dropped a new trailer on Thursday for the prank show’s sophomore season. For first-time fans, the series is described as a “terrifying and hilarious prank show” that “takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime.”

“Prank Encounters” boasts zombie-like creatures, spiders and more nightmarish fiends.

Gaten Matarazzo. Photo: Netflix

“These two unsuspecting targets have never met, and they have no idea everyone they’re about to meet are all actors and everything they do will be caught on hidden cameras,” Matarazzo says in the video.

“Host Gaten Matarazzo pulls the strings on a new season of elaborate pranks involving everything from haunted mansions to ancient burial grounds,” a synopsis from Netflix reads. “Yikes!”

Season two of “Prank Encounters” premieres April 1 on Netflix.