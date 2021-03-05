Drake Releases New ‘Scary Hours’ EP

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake promised new music in 2021 and now he is following through.

In 2018, Drake released his first Scary Hours EP, which included hits including “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity”. He has now released the second part.

RELATED: Drake And Paul Rudd Star In Hilarious State Farm Super Bowl Ad

RELATED: Cassie Steele Recreates A Classic ‘Degrassi’ Scene & Drake Chimes In With A Mic-Drop Comment

The release comes as fans await Certified Lover Boy, which was promised in January 2021 and then postponed.

Fans can listen to the new EP right here:

Since his full length album Scorpion in 2018, he has released Care Package and Dark Lanes Demo Tapes.