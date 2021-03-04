Kaley Cuoco Has Epic Answers To Awkward Questions About Finding Success After ‘Big Bang Theory’

Kaley Cuoco is answering awkward questions like a boss.

The actress, 35, joined BBC’s “The One Show” to promote her new series “The Flight Attendant”, which earned a Golden Globe nomination for, and answered some awkward questions about finding success after the uber-successful sitcom, “Big Bang Theory”.

“The show was so big. Were there concerns about your next step because, we’ve seen it with a few sitcoms, it doesn’t always go too well for the cast?” co-host Jermaine Jenas asked Cuoco.

While the star brushed by the question answering, “Oh for sure,” it was Alex Jones, Jenas’ co-host, that made it a little awkward. “Who are you talking about, Jermaine?” she asked.

“I was just like throwing it out there,” Jenas quickly replied.

“No, I understand. Look, the show is so popular,” Cuoco explained. “When I started freaking out about the comparisons there would be or what my next project would be, I realized you can’t compare anything to ‘Big Bang’.”

“As its own entity, I will never have that again. I won’t have that cast again, the money, the schedule, 12 years… I mean, all of it was insane,” she added. “If I can accept that nothing will compare to that – I can’t control what other people are gonna say about me – I knew my next project was gonna be for me and I was gonna leave that in its own place, if that makes sense.”

Cuoco starred as Penny on the beloved series, which ran from 2007 to 2019.