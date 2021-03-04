Mandy Moore Says Learning Her Dog Was Cancer-Free Helped Induce Labour

Mandy Moore believes that some good news she received about a pet allowed her let down her guard enough to welcome her son.

“In the flutter of all things Gus, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention this guy got a clean bill of health,” Moore wrote in a post she shared Wednesday on her Instagram Story, accompanying a photo of her dog, Jackson.

“His tumour was benign. Cancer-free,” she shared, adding that she now believes it was the relief she felt over Jackson’s diagnosis that let her relax enough for labour to begin.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Newborn Son August Had ‘Best Week Ever’

“We found out about 3 hours before I went into labour and I know my relief was what set things in motion,” she wrote.

“So much gratitude these days,” she concluded. “We love you so much, Jackson!!!”

The day after the “This is Us” star and husband Taylor Goldsmith announced their son, August, had arrived, Moore revealed the origin of their child’s name.

“It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name … so it was settled very early on in our book,” she wrote. “Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story.”