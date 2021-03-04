Sofia Vergara Wins Court Case, With Judge Ruling Her Ex Can’t Use Frozen Embryos Without Her Consent

Sofia Vergara has won in court against her ex-Nick Loeb over the custody of her frozen pre-embryos.

While they were engaged, Vergara and Loeb underwent vitro fertilization, only to end their engagement the following year in 2014.

In 2017, the “Modern Family” actress filed court documents to block Loeb from using the embryos without her written consent.

After a lengthy wait, the court sided with Vergara this week, granting her a Permanent Injunction, preventing Loeb from being able “to create a child without the explicit written permission of the other person.”

Loeb said in a statement obtained by People that the judge “was clearly influenced by Hollywood, which is a pattern I expose in my upcoming film ‘Roe v. Wade’.”

Adding, “It’s sad that Sofia, a devout Catholic, would intentionally create babies just to kill them.”

At the time of vitro fertilization, both Vergara and Loeb signed a Form Directive, agreeing that both parties had to agree to do anything with the embryos. He later argued he signed it under “duress.”

The court decided “the Form Directive is not void or voidable based on Defendant Loeb’s duress defence as to its execution.”