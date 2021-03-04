Hilarie Burton Wishes For A ‘Do-Over’ Of ‘One Tree Hill’ With A ‘Girl Boss’ In Charge

Looking back at “One Tree Hill” in hindsight can be problematic.

While the teen drama remains beloved by its legions of fans, there’s also the subsequent allegations of the series’ female stars that series creator/showrunner Mark Schwahn subjected them to sexual harassment on the set.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a photo she found “in my adolescent psychology textbook,” featuring Burton in a frisky scene with co-star Chad Michael Murray.

“Adolescents are exposed to sex in many contexts, including TV and the Internet. Is it surprising, then, that adolescents are so curious about sex and tempted to experiment with sex?” reads the caption in the book.

@HilarieBurton look at what I found in my adolescent psychology textbook !!! pic.twitter.com/oYr7NM7Iec — karleigh (@stylesimba) March 3, 2021

Burton saw the post and tweeted a reply.

“Embarrassed by this,” she wrote. “Teen girl sexuality was a cornerstone of #oth, so its gross to me that there were no women in positions of power there. No one we could turn to to advocate for us.”

She added: “Men telling the stories of girl sexuality is a red flag. I want a do-over with a girl boss.”

Co-sstar Sophia Bush also joined the discussion.

co-sign. ♥️ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 4, 2021

In addition, Kate Voegele — who guest starred on “One Tree Hill” — added, “Me three. I’m breathing a sigh of relief just thinking about a woman making those wardrobe decisions!”

Me three. I’m breathing a sigh of relief just thinking about a woman making those wardrobe decisions! — katevoegele (@katevoegele) March 4, 2021

Back in 2017, Burton and Bush were among the 18 female members of the cast and crew to sign an open letter accusing Schwahn of sexual harassment.

“Mark Schwahn’s behaviour over the duration of the filming of ‘One Tree Hill’ was something of an ‘open secret,'” they wrote. “Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be.”

Burton subsequently detailed the specifics of the Schwahn’s alleged abuse toward her in an interview with Variety, accusing him of touching her inappropriately and twice forcing himself on her by kissing her on the mouth without warning.