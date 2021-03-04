Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones And Rest Of ‘Coming 2 America’ Cast Celebrate The Film’s Premiere In Style At Home

The “Coming 2 America” cast didn’t let the pandemic stop them from celebrating the film’s premiere in style, from their homes.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of the sequel to the 1988 comedy, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and more helped celebrate the film in their at-home best.

Jermaine Fowler, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Garcelle Beauvais, Louie Anderson, Luenell, Nomzamo Mbatha, Akylie Love, Bella Murphy and director Craig Brewer all took part in the virtual kick-off event.

“Coming 2 America” picks up years after the first film, following African monarch Akeem as he learns of his long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.

Tracy Morgan. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Leslie Jones. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Kiki Layne. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

James Earl Jones. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Garcelle Beauvais. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Director Craig Brewer. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

“Coming 2 America” premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, March 5. You can join in the watch party using the hashtag #Coming2America on social media.