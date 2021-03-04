Meghan Markle’s Longtime Friends Share Support On Social Media

By Jamie Samhan.

Meghan Markle
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the bullying claims made against Meghan Markle, a number of her friends have posted supportive messages on social media.

Lindsay Jill Roth, who Meghan went to Northwestern University with, shared two photos of them, writing, “Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues.”

Roth shared sweet stories, including that when Meghan is “driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety.”

“She’s funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She’s more than just a cover story,” she added.

Actress Janina Gavankar, who also took the Sussexes 2019 Christmas card photo, tweeted, “I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: “a bully”. ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free.”

Past “Suits” co-workers like Executive Producer Jon Cowan and Angela Harvey were some of the first to share their support.

And the support didn’t stop there with everyone from Meena Harris to Jameela Jamil chiming in.

The bullying allegations come ahead of Sunday’s “Oprah with Meghan and Harry”. In a preview for the two hour special, Meghan accuses The Firm of “perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

