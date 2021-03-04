Meghan Markle’s Longtime Friends Share Support On Social Media

In the aftermath of the bullying claims made against Meghan Markle, a number of her friends have posted supportive messages on social media.

Lindsay Jill Roth, who Meghan went to Northwestern University with, shared two photos of them, writing, “Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues.”

Roth shared sweet stories, including that when Meghan is “driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety.”

“She’s funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She’s more than just a cover story,” she added.

Actress Janina Gavankar, who also took the Sussexes 2019 Christmas card photo, tweeted, “I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: “a bully”. ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free.”

Past “Suits” co-workers like Executive Producer Jon Cowan and Angela Harvey were some of the first to share their support.

I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits. The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are… I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond. https://t.co/451hrQB94r — angela harvey (@nationsfilm) March 3, 2021

It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. https://t.co/7JD3ig6tws — Jon Cowan (@JonCowan2015) March 3, 2021

And the support didn’t stop there with everyone from Meena Harris to Jameela Jamil chiming in.

Keep Meghan Markle's name out of your damn mouth. You are racist. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 3, 2021

IF THIS IS WHAT THE ROYAL FAMILY IS COMFORTABLE DOING TO A HEAVILY PREGNANT WOMAN PUBLICLY…. can we even IMAGINE what they put her through privately? They seem terrified. Her interview hasn’t even aired yet. What are they covering up? The stench of their desperation is rotten. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 4, 2021

Meghan Markle has been attacked by elements of the media ever since she first dare appear on the Royal scene, esp from white men like #PiersMorgan & anti-feminist white female journalists. What is her crime, exactly? Does she roll with paedophiles? 100% misogynoir. #MeghanMarkle — Bernardine Evaristo (@BernardineEvari) March 4, 2021

My timeline is very pro Meghan Markle which I love. But I just scrolled some of the comments on a news site’s post & it was almost shocking that people hate her so much. I worry about people’s sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they dont know. 🤯 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 4, 2021

The bullying allegations come ahead of Sunday’s “Oprah with Meghan and Harry”. In a preview for the two hour special, Meghan accuses The Firm of “perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.