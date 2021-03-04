Pamela Anderson Sells Malibu Mansion To Return To Vancouver Island Roots

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Pamela Anderson is parting ways with her luxury Malibu Mansion.

The former “Baywatch” star is listing the property for around $19 million.

Courtesy of Luxury Level

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Announces She’s Exiting Social Media, Blasts Platforms For Taking ‘Control Over Your Brain’

The decision comes after Anderson secretly wed her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on Christmas Eve.

The couple will reside on her grandmother’s former property on Vancouver Island.

Courtesy of Luxury Level

“It’s time I went back to my roots. I’m in love and recently married my ‘average Joe’ (as he likes to call himself),” said the 53-year-old actress while speaking to People.

“I’m creating my life here now again where it all started. It’s been a wild ride, now full circle,” she continued.

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Secretly Marries Her Bodyguard In Fairytale Christmas Eve Wedding Ceremony

“I left my small town in my early twenties for Playboy, travelled all around the world, just to come home — one of the most beautiful places on earth. I made it home in one piece, a miracle. I’m a lucky girl.”

The stunning Malibu property, which goes on sale Monday, sits on both the ocean and lagoon and features secure beach access.

The entire home is nestled within olive, avocado and orange groves.

Courtesy of Luxury Level

RELATED: Pamela Anderson & Husband Dan Hayhurst Snuggle In Bed For First Post-Wedding Interview

It also features a poured concrete Jacuzzi, which is grotto-inspired.