Edie Falco To Play Hillary Clinton In ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Edie Falco has just been cast in a new role portraying one of the most famous women in American politics.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the former “Sopranos” star will be playing Hillary Clinton in the third season of “American Crime Story”, the FX anthology series from exec producer Ryan Murphy.

While the first season focused on the O.J. Simpson trial and the second on the murder of fashion designer Giorgio Armani, season three will take an inside look at the impeachment of former U.S. president Bill Clinton in the wake of his sex scandal.

RELATED: Sarah Paulson Talks Upcoming Role As Linda Tripp In ‘American Crime Story’ Season Tackling Clinton Impeachment

Falco joins a star-studded cast that includes Clive Owen has Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The actual Lewinsky is one of the project’s executive producers.

In addition, Betty Gilpin will portay right-wing pundit Ann Coulter, while Billy Eichner will be Matt Drudge, who broke news of the then-president’s affair with the White House intern.

Back in 2019, recalled THR, FX chairman John Landgraf said that Hillary Clinton was not going to be “one of the main characters” in the project. However, with an actress of Falco’s stature cast in the role, that may no longer be the case.

RELATED: FX Head Reveals Production Delay For FX’s ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Focusing On The Monica Lewinsky Scandal

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” was initially planned to debut ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, but was delayed; no word yet on when it will make it to the air.