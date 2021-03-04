Mayim Bialik Reveals How She’ll Pay Style Tribute To Alex Trebek While Guest Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik will honour Alex Trebek through her choice of outfits during her upcoming turn as guest host on “Jeopardy!”

The “Big Bang Theory” star joined in on Thursday’s episode of Global’s “The Talk” to chat about her preparations ahead of presenting the long-running game show.

RELATED: Jim Parsons Reunites With ‘Big Bang’ Alum Mayim Bialik, Discusses His Battle With Coronavirus On ‘Ellen’

“I like to remind people I don’t have to write the questions or answers or even understand them. But I do think it’s very important that I get 10 blazers together,” said Bialik.

Trebek was known for his wardrobe of smart suits and well pressed blazers while hosting the show for over 37 years.

RELATED: Mayim Bialik Clarifies She Is Not An Anti-Vaxxer, Will Get First Flu Shot In 30 Years

She continued, “I need 10 outfits. So, I’m trying to compile outfits that include different, fun blazers, because it’s my own nod to the tradition of ‘Jeopardy.'”

Bialik also spoke about her new show, “Call Me Kat”.

“We’re about a very quirky, unconventional woman who’s trying to be happy with the life that she has instead of the life other people think that she should have,” she explained.

RELATED: Mayim Bialik, Jason Alexander & More Stars Become Chickens For New Get-Out-The-Vote PSA

Discussing her feline co-stars, the 45-year-old actress added, “I love cats. I’m a rad cat lady, not a sad cat lady, which is what we say about the character.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.