The Wiggles Cover Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’

The Wiggles are one of the all-time most successful children’s entertainers, along with being one of Australia’s biggest entertainment exports.

In a new video, the iconic group pays tribute to fellow Aussies Tame Impala with a rocking cover of the band’s “Elephant” as they record in the studio.

To emphasize the song’s title, bass player Anthony Field is seen wearing a big elephant mask covering his face.

For those who recall their only being four Wiggles, and wondering why there are six of them in the studio, there’s an explanation: back in 2013, three of the original Wiggles retired, with three newbies (including the first female Wiggle, Emma Watkins) brought in, with Field the sole OG Wiggle remaining.

In the video, however, original Wiggles performers Jeff Fatt (keyboards) and Murray Cook (guitar) return to don their colourful shirts and play on the song.