John Candy’s Kids Pay Emotional Tributes To Comedy Legend On Anniversary Of His Death

John Candy’s children are remembering their beloved dad on the 27th anniversary of his death.

The Canadian comedy legend passed away after suffering a heart attack in Mexico on March 4, 1994. He was 43.

Jennifer Candy took to Instagram to share a post showing a white candle burning beside her father’s picture.

“Miss you everyday Dad,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Chris Candy remembered his dad on Twitter.

“Missing you always,” he said.

John starred in a number of classic ’80s comedies, including “The Great Outdoors” and “Uncle Buck”.

Ryan Reynolds also remembered the actor on Thursday.

John Candy is trending as he does constantly in my mind and heart. But today I’d like to address @eltonofficial…. Does this song exist? And can I hear it? #JohnCandy pic.twitter.com/AhybYEDs5N — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 4, 2021

“John Candy is trending as he does constantly in my mind and heart,” wrote the “Deadpool” star of his fellow Canadian actor.