‘Big Brother Canada’ Says Goodbye To The First Houseguest Of Season 9

SPOILER ALERT: For anyone who hasn’t watched Thursday night’s eviction episode of “Big Brother Canada”, be forewarned that spoilers are coming.

Following Wednesday’s season premiere, “Big Brother Canada” held the first eviction of its ninth season on Thursday night.

The episode kicked off in the wake of the premiere episode’s challenge, which saw Team Destiny crush Team Defender — putting everyone on the team except for team captain Kiefer on the chopping block.

As their reward, the houseguests of Team Destiny were treated to a sumptuous meal washed down with bubbly, while Defender’s players were forced to dine on a bucket of “slop.”

Meanwhile, the strategizing and scheming began in earnest, as alliances came together and plans hatched — including Latoya hitching her wagon to Jedson and Tychon to form a top-secret alliance, targeting Julie as “the weakest link.”

Austin, Julie and Breydon also formed an alliance, dubbing themselves “the Dolls.”

However, when Josh came to believe that there was “a four-dude alliance that needs to be nipped in the bud ASAP,” he allied with Julie, resulting in a furtive meeting in which Julie urges the other houseguests to axe Rohan.

But then the you-know-what hits the fan when Julie discovered that Latoya has targeted her; when Julie confronted her, Latoya said she wouldn’t “entertain any more of this right now” and refused to engage.

Then, Team Defender was called together to gather for what host Arisa Cox describes as “an eviction vote like you’ve never seen.”

Before that happened, however, she asked the houseguests to answer questions that have been submitted anonymously by the members of Team Destiny.

One of those questions went to Rohan, who was asked how he felt to hear his name bandied about as a potential evictee. “Honestly, it made me feel a little uneasy,” he admitted, but then pointed to the “close personal connections” he’d formed with his teammates.

Then Arisa hit Josh about his “assumption” about a boys’ alliance, and then asked Latoya if she’d brought up Julie’s name; Latoya tried to make a case that she was bringing up everybody on the team while “assessing everyone’s weaknesses, so if you heard your name, you should have heard your name, because we’re here to play ‘Big Brother’.”

Then it was Julie’s turn, with Arisa asking her to single out the weakest player on Team Defender. She named Josh, calling him “wishy-washy” and accusing him of “throwing everyone under the bus” — while throwing him under the bus.

Finally it was time to vote: two for Josh, and 11 for Julie, earning the dubious distinction of becoming the first houseguest evicted from the ninth season of “Big Brother”.

She left with a parting shot. “Let’s be real,” she told the remaining houseguests. “A queen cannot play games with a bunch of commoners. Bye!”

In her exit interview, Julie admitted she was “shocked” by the outcome. “This is not supposed to be like this,” she said.

Admitting she was the “weakest” team member in the competition, she added, “I think that I was building all these alliances, and that was a threat. So I was too bubbly. I was also weak. So I think that was a factor for why I’m here right now.”

However, Julie looked at the bright side, telling Arisa she was “happy to share my message,” and she’s hopeful that by telling her story of coming out as a transgender woman it “has inspired a lot of people. I feel like I did my deed. So, I’m happy.”

​“Big Brother Canada” season 9 will air three nights a week on Global: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can stream the new season live or on-demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App.

Meanwhile, the live feeds open tonight, and can be viewed right here.