Lil Nas X Seemingly Calls Out Tekashi 6ix9ine Who Denies DMs

Lil Nas X appears to be calling out Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Lil Nas X shared a TikTok video that shows Tekashi sending him a DM after he posted a homophobic comment in regards to China making anal swabs testing for COVID-19 mandatory for foreigners.

“Lil nas x entered the chat,” he wrote.

The “Old Town Road” rapper shared a separate screenshot from Feb. 16 where Tekashi wrote him, saying, “Gonna be in ya city soon what ya doing lol?” He added hearts and an upside-down face emoji.

The “GOOBA” rapper responded with his own video, showing no messages to Lil Nas X, adding, “Before this s**t even start, we gonna nip this in the bud. Stop playing with me, son.”

