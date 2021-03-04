Lil Nas X Seemingly Calls Out Tekashi 6ix9ine Who Denies DMs

Lil Nas X appears to be calling out Tekashi 6ix9ine.
Lil Nas X shared a TikTok video that shows Tekashi sending him a DM after he posted a homophobic comment in regards to China making anal swabs testing for COVID-19 mandatory for foreigners.
“Lil nas x entered the chat,” he wrote.
The “Old Town Road” rapper shared a separate screenshot from Feb. 16 where Tekashi wrote him, saying, “Gonna be in ya city soon what ya doing lol?” He added hearts and an upside-down face emoji.
this you ? pic.twitter.com/GBvc5Rxf8h
The “GOOBA” rapper responded with his own video, showing no messages to Lil Nas X, adding, “Before this s**t even start, we gonna nip this in the bud. Stop playing with me, son.”
6ix9ine responds to Lil Nas X with new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/cgDDThIE6x
