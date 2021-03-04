Adele Is Officially Divorced From Simon Konecki After Judge Signs Off On Their Agreement

Adele and Simon Konecki have officially finalized their divorce.

The former couple, who share one child, split back in April 2019.

According to US Weekly, the 32-year-old singer and the 46-year-old charity CEO reached a settlement in January. A judge has now signed off on their agreement.

They each represented themselves in their divorce, agreeing to determine rights to property and debts through mediation.

Adele and Konecki welcomed a son, Angelo, together in 2012, a year after they started dating.

Adele confirmed she and Konecki were married during a March 2017 concert in Australia. Reports circulated that they had tied the knot in January of that year when they were photographed wearing matching rings on their ring fingers.

Adele took to Instagram in October 2020 to tell fans that she was single. “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” she said, in part. “Peace out til next year.”