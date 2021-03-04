Justin Bieber Drops Action-Packed New Music Video For ‘Hold On’

Justin Bieber has debuted the video for “Hold On”.

“Hold On” will feature on Bieber’s upcoming sixth album, Justice, as well as singles “Holy” and “Lonely”.

“I think this song is basically just a hopeful record about holding on because a lot of us, I think, wanna give up at times,” explained Bieber before the video premiered.

“But I think the message is basically just hold on. There’s a lot to look forward to. There is hope, and holding on to that is something that I like to do.”

Bieber also spoke about turning 27 earlier in the week. “It was good. I got a lot of gifts and I feel really lucky,” he said.

The video stars Christine Ko, best known as Emma in the FX series “Dave”, alongside Bieber.

“In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone,” Bieber said of Justice. “Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone.”

The Canadian singer teased music video ahead of time by sharing a teaser clip on Instagram.

Before the video premiered, Bieber joined fans on the livestream where he spoke about what they were about to watch.