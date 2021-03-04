Adam Levine Says ‘There’s No Bands’ Anymore: ‘I Feel Like They’re A Dying Breed’

Click to share this via email

Maroon 5 star Adam Levine is causing controversy after claiming that “there aren’t any bands anymore.”

The “Sugar” singer reflected on the early days of his band while speaking on Apple Music’s “The Zane Lowe Show“.

“It’s funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out, there were still other bands,” said the 41-year-old star. “I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?”

He continued, “That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad. There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed.”

Levine added, “I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.”

Garage was among the bands who took offence to the frontman’s opinions.

What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!? — Garbage (@garbage) March 4, 2021

Many music fans also took to Twitter to disagree.

Adam Levine: “There are no more bands anymore.” Then please enlighten me on what it is exactly that I’m listening to… pic.twitter.com/o6tQogN88h — Smith McWaters (@McwatersSmith) March 4, 2021

what i’m hearing is that adam levine wants one direction to come back too 💔 https://t.co/u4snhLf1Z7 — gabbie ¹ᴰ (@gabbie_79) March 4, 2021