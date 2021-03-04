Halle Berry Reveals Whether She’s ‘Dominant Or Submissive’ In Latest Episode of ‘Bad & Booshy’

By Sarah Curran.

Halle Berry. Photo: CP Images
Halle Berry likes to be in charge!

The “Catwoman” star discussed whether she’s the “dominant or submissive one” during the latest episode of “Bad & Booshy” with best friend of two decades, Lindsay Flores

“I’m dominant. I’m dominant,” insisted the 34-year-old actress.

“I would bang you from the back like, tomorrow,” she continued, joking.

“She’s physically dominant, but I could f**k her up with my words,” argued Flores.

“Ask any one of my exes. I don’t think so,” replied Berry.

The pair also talked about ghosting in friendships and how not even a marriage can break their intense bond. 

