Halle Berry Reveals Whether She’s ‘Dominant Or Submissive’ In Latest Episode of ‘Bad & Booshy’

Halle Berry likes to be in charge!
The “Catwoman” star discussed whether she’s the “dominant or submissive one” during the latest episode of “Bad & Booshy” with best friend of two decades, Lindsay Flores
“I’m dominant. I’m dominant,” insisted the 34-year-old actress.
“I would bang you from the back like, tomorrow,” she continued, joking.
“She’s physically dominant, but I could f**k her up with my words,” argued Flores.
“Ask any one of my exes. I don’t think so,” replied Berry.
The pair also talked about ghosting in friendships and how not even a marriage can break their intense bond.