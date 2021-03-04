Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed The Meaning Behind Her Famous ’11 11′ Wrist Tattoo

Thanks to Jennifer Aniston‘s BFF, Andrea Benewald, we’re finally finding out the meaning behind her famous “11 11” wrist tattoo. On Feb. 11, Benewald shared a birthday tribute to her bestie, sharing a photo of the their matching tattoos and revealing the meaning behind the ink.

“Happy Birthday Jen! 💖🌈💖You are the best-est, most beautiful, talented, big hearted, kind and FUNNY woman on the planet! Here’s to YOU on your BIG day! Of course it’s the most 💥powerful💥 day of the year with New Moon in Aquarius!!! 🌙Makes sense that the entire Universe would be in ✨🌎✨alignment with LOVE on your birthday!” she captioned the birthday post.

“❤️You are LOVED beyond measure.❤️ Can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11✨🙏✨ LOVE WALKING THROUGH THIS LIFETIME WITH YOU. Here’s to 37 MORE years of celebrating birthdays.😳🎉 Love you!!! @jenniferaniston.”

On Thursday, Aniston wished Benewald a happy birthday, sharing a series of photos of her best friend on her Instagram Stories, including the same photo of their matching tattoos.

Aniston’s pal, Whitney Cummings, recently got a tattoo in honour of the “Morning Show” actress.

On the latest episode of Cummings’ “Good for You” podcast, she invited influencer Hannah Stocking to tattoo ‘I heart J,’ a nod to Aniston, on the bottom of her foot.

“I want that on me!” Stocking, a big Aniston fan, said of the tattoo. “I will literally tattoo that on my forehead.”

“There’s nothing I won’t do for a laugh. I’m fully getting an ‘I love Jennifer Aniston tattoo,'” Cummings said as Stocking was hard at work on the ink. “This is so dumb and I’m so into it.”

Aniston has yet to react to her pal’s new ink.

