The Queen Takes Swipe At Meghan Markle In ‘Late Show’ Parody Video

Stephen Colbert poked fun at the ongoing headlines about Buckingham Palace and Meghan Markle with a hilarious new “Late Show” video.

Meghan has been hit with “bullying” claims this week ahead of her and Prince Harry’s much-talked about Oprah Winfrey interview, which is set to air this weekend on Global.

As the headlines continue, Colbert unveiled a rather bizarre skit, showing the Queen addressing Parliament, replacing the audio with a bunch of Meghan insults.

“My Lords and members of the House of Commons: I will now tear that Yankee Tramp, Meghan Markle, a new one,” Her Majesty began.

“Meghan Markle is so fat” — at which point the crowd yelled “how fat is she?” with the Queen continuing: “Meghan Markle is so fat that when she sits around the house, she sits a-round the house. Of Commons. Which is quite large.”

“Knock knock,” the Queen added, prompting the crowd to say “who’s there?”

“Harry and Meghan,” she replied, as the crowd said, “Harry and Meghan who?”

“Exactly,” the Queen said. “Nobody cares since they quit the royal family. A-boom, kiss my buttered crumpets.”

Allegations against the Duchess of Sussex were brought up in an article by The Times on Tuesday, which reported Meghan had faced a bully complaint at Kensington Palace, claiming she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

A spokesman for Meghan and Harry has since denied the bullying allegations, calling it a “calculated smear campaign,” expressing that “the Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character.”

Buckingham Palace then released the following statement: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global and “CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan And Harry” is set to air Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.