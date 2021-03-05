John Krasinski Reveals New ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Release Date

John Krasinski is releasing “A Quiet Place Part II” over a year after its theatre release was pushed back due to the pandemic. Krasinski made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, declaring that the wait was finally over.

“They always say good things come to those who wait. Well… I think we’ve waited long enough. ‘A QUIET PLACE PART II’. MEMORIAL DAY,” he tweeted.

In addition to its May release date (the film’s Twitter has updated to list a May 28 release), “A Quiet Place Part II” will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ 30-45 days after the movie hits theatres.

At last year’s premiere for the sequel, Krasinski called his wife and co-star, Emily Blunt, “the most tremendous actress of our time.”

“She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time, in my opinion,” he told ET’s Rachel Smith at the time. “She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas. So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world.”

“Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that’s a pretty good weapon to have on set,” he added.

The film itself — which is a sequel to the 2018 hit — almost didn’t come into existence, and with the pandemic shutting down theatres, it was unclear when viewers were ever going to see a second part to the horror thriller. However, by the pair working their magic together, they created a project that really stayed true to its roots.

“I did not even want to do a sequel unless it was as organic and personal as the first one,” Krasinski said. “This one feels as much, if not more so.”

