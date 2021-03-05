Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Release Music Video For First Track As Silk Sonic, ‘Leave The Door Open’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak just dropped their first single as Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”.

The pair perform the catchy track with a full band in the official music video unveiled Friday.

The clip was directed by Mars and Florent Dechard.

Mars and .Paak’s new song comes after they revealed they’d be releasing a new album as the band Silk Sonic last week.

Mars posted:

Mars’ last single was “Blow” featuring Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton, which was released in July 2019. Prior to that, he dropped “Please Me” with Cardi B in February of that same year.

RELATED: Bruno Mars Discusses Songwriting Struggles

Additionally, the last album Mars released was 24K Magic, which dropped in November 2016. The LP, which was his third, featured the hits “24K Magic”, “That’s What I Like”, and the “Finesse” remix featuring Cardi.

The album won seven Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.