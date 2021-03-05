Daisy Ridley Learned How To Be A Doula To Help Women Through Childbirth

Daisy Ridley has spent the quarantine training to guide women through labour.

Appearing this week on “The Graham Norton Show”, the “Star Wars” star revealed what she’d been up to during the COVID lockdown.

“I did a course on how to be a doula,” she said, explaining that a doula is a person who provides emotional and physical comfort before, during, and after childbirth.

Despite her new skill, Ridley doesn’t anticipate actually putting it to use.

“It was a really amazing thing to do and so beautiful. It was great, but I’m am not actually going to do it,” she said. “But, I would love to support someone have a baby.”

Ridley also talked about filming her new movie “Chaos Walking”, and some of the more difficult scenes.

“There are two times when I thought I might die in water, one was during the film’s river scene and one was in a theme park in Prague,” she recalled. “Both times the water was really fast, and I inhaled it. It was really scary.”