Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Family’s Moving Story After 12-Year-Old’s Life Is Saved By Their Text Counselling Service

Prince William and Kate Middleton spoke to the family of a 12-year-old boy who was close to taking his own life.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard how the youngster, who was given the name Jack to protect his identity, was helped by their text counselling service Shout after contacting them from a high bridge.

William and Kate launched the crisis helpline as part of their Heads Together campaign with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2019.

In an emotional video clip shared on Twitter, the father of the boy told Kate and William they had “no doubt” that Jack’s conversation with a Shout volunteer that night was “enough to save his life.”

Earlier this week The Duke and Duchess spoke to a family whose lives were changed by a text message to @GiveUsAShout. Read more about 12-year-old Jack's life-saving text conversation 👇https://t.co/BLfwJG5V4h pic.twitter.com/B5jItdBtzv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 5, 2021

The parents only discovered what had happened when they were contacted by the emergency services to inform them that Jack was safe.

Kate said: “I can’t imagine, as parents ourselves, I can’t imagine what it’s been like for you, and it’s every parent’s worst nightmare is receiving the call that you did on that night.”

William added: “Shout has effectively bridged that gap between a point of crisis and despair and brought him back to give him the peace and calm for a time to just work things out and find that support.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.