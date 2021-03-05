Grace VanderWaal Goes Retro In Video For New Track ‘Don’t Assume What You Don’t Know’

Grace VanderWaal has a new look and a new sound.

On Friday, the singer and “Stargirl” actress dropped her latest single, “Don’t Assume What You Don’t Know”.

The grunge-inspired rock song is matched by an early-’90s-style music video, complete with tattered VHS tape effects and a punk-rock look.

“The song is all about the fantasies of Hollywood and how I’ve personally witnessed the debunking of all those myths,” VanderWaal told Nylon. “People put fame and beauty on such a pedestal, as if that’s the answer to life and all of that. I want people to take away [from the song] that your life is awesome, and my life is awesome, and everyone just makes the best of what they have and can find their happy s**t in their own s**t.”

VanderWaal first gained attention by winning “America’s Got Talent” at the young age of 12. Now 17 years old, she is slated to star in a sequel to “Stargirl” on Disney+.