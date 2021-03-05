Seth Rogen Weighs In After His Mom Tweets About ‘Bridgerton”s Well-Timed Climaxes

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages

Seth Rogen’s mom has been watching “Bridgerton”, and took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the steamy Netflix period drama.

Actually, Sandy Rogen commented on a very specific aspect of the series, surrounding the show’s graphic sex scenes.

RELATED: Regé-Jean Page Reveals How His Family Reacted To Those Steamy ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes

The “Pineapple Express” star responded: “My mom reviews Bridgerton.”

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, also offered a response:

“Newsradio”/”Kids in the Hall” star Dave Foley also offered his two cents, sharing a tweet about his own mother that led Rogen to reply.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP