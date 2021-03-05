Seth Rogen Weighs In After His Mom Tweets About ‘Bridgerton”s Well-Timed Climaxes

Click to share this via email

Seth Rogen’s mom has been watching “Bridgerton”, and took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the steamy Netflix period drama.

Actually, Sandy Rogen commented on a very specific aspect of the series, surrounding the show’s graphic sex scenes.

The “Pineapple Express” star responded: “My mom reviews Bridgerton.”

My mom reviews Bridgerton. https://t.co/0ExPTJ9bjb — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 5, 2021

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, also offered a response:

Honoured @RogenSandy is a fan, and yes she is correct their timing is impeccable — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 5, 2021

“Newsradio”/”Kids in the Hall” star Dave Foley also offered his two cents, sharing a tweet about his own mother that led Rogen to reply.