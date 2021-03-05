Seth Rogen Weighs In After His Mom Tweets About ‘Bridgerton”s Well-Timed Climaxes

Seth Rogen’s mom has been watching “Bridgerton”, and took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the steamy Netflix period drama.
Actually, Sandy Rogen commented on a very specific aspect of the series, surrounding the show’s graphic sex scenes.
The “Pineapple Express” star responded: “My mom reviews Bridgerton.”
My mom reviews Bridgerton. https://t.co/0ExPTJ9bjb
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 5, 2021
“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, also offered a response:
Honoured @RogenSandy is a fan, and yes she is correct their timing is impeccable
— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 5, 2021
“Newsradio”/”Kids in the Hall” star Dave Foley also offered his two cents, sharing a tweet about his own mother that led Rogen to reply.
Congrats?
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 5, 2021