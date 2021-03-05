Groundbreaking Series ‘Pose’ To End With Upcoming Third Season

Fans of FX drama “Pose” have been eagerly awaiting the third season, and on Friday they learned the third season will be its last.

“It was a very difficult decision to make but this has been an incredible journey, and we have told the story that we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it,” series co-creator and showrunner Steven Canals told “Good Morning America”.

The series, set within New York’s underground ball culture of the 1980s, made history for featuring the largest number of transgender actors ever assembled in a TV series; in addition, series writer Janet Mock became the first trans woman of colour hired as a TV writer, and the first-ever trans woman of colour to direct a TV episode.

Since its debut in 2018, the show has won a Peabody Award, been honoured by the American Film Institute, and broke another big barrier when star Billy Porter won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first openly gay man to win that award.

“I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the television landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience and love,” added Canals. “Although we know you’ll be sad to see the show go, this season will be filled with all of the love and laughter and tears that you have come to expect from the Evangelista family.”

According to Deadline, the final season will be set in 1994, when “ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell (Billy Porter) contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

“We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honoured and grateful,” said co-creator Ryan Murphy in a statement, adding that the show’s “story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever.”

Murphy continued: “’Pose’ has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career. From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project. To go from the beginning of my career in the late ’90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to ‘Pose’ — which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time — is a truly full-circle moment for me.”

“Pose” writer, director, co-creator and executive producer Brad Falchuk added, “I am more proud of this show than anything else I have created – or ever will create. I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.”

The seven-episode final season will begin on May 2, with the series finale airing on June 6.