Jimmy Fallon’s Rustic New York Apartment Is On Sale For $15 Million

With a bit of spare cash, you can live like Jimmy Fallon.
The 45-year-old host of “The Tonight Show” has put his one-of-a-kind New York apartment up for sale with a cool $15-million tag.
The 4,950-square-foot property spans three floors of a historic Gramercy Park co-op and was constructed out of four separate units.
The extensive renovations to the apartment have given it a unique, decidedly rustic vibe, with plenty of wood finishings, retro stylings, colourful decor, and a hidden playroom for children hidden behind a secret doorway.
Tucked away in the house is also a classic style “salon room” featuring a full wet bar, fireplace, and more.
Fallon first purchased an apartment in the building for $850,000 in 2002, according to The Wall Street Journal, buying up more apartments as they came up for sale, until snapping up their fifth unit in 2014.
While Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen are selling four of the units, they say they plan to keep a fifth, while making their home in Suffolk County, New York, their main residence.
“I’m a lifelong New Yorker; you’ll still see me at restaurants, Knicks games, and Broadway shows,” Fallon told the WSJ. “My job is here, my studio is here and a piece of my heart is here. My life will still revolve around this city.”