First Look At New Chuck Lorre Comedy ‘United States Of Al’

Cultures collide in a sneak peek at “United States of Al”, a new CBS sitcom with a unique fish-out-of-water premise.

In the latest from Chuck Lorre, whose roster of hits includes “The Big Bang Theory”, “Mom”, “Two and a Half Men” and “The Kominsky Project”, Adhir Kalyan stars as Awalmir, a.k.a. Al, an immigrant who arrives in America to start a new life, living with pal Riley (Parker Young), for whom he worked as an interpreter when the former marine served in Afghanistan.

In the trailer, Riley picks up Al at the airport, with Al detailing all the amazing sights he wants to see in his new home.

RELATED: Allison Janney Shares Her Gratitude For 8 Seasons Of ‘Mom’ After Cancellation Announcement

“I want to see everything: Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and what’s the name of that place that sells peanut butter and brings it to you on a forklift?” says Al.

“Costco,” Riley responds.

Also starring are “Breaking Bad” alum Dean Norris, playing Riley’s father, along with Kelli Goss and Elizabeth Alderfer.

“United States of Al” debuts on April 1.