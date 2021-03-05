Camila Cabello Took Part In ‘Weekly Racial Healing Sessions’ Following Controversy Over Past Language

Camila Cabello put her apology into action.

Speaking with People, the singer revealed that following controversy in 2019 over her past use of racist language, she took part in “weekly racial healing sessions.”

RELATED: Camila Cabello Apologizes For Past Racist Language

She explained, “It created a space where I was held accountable. You get corrected, you have homework, and you learn. That’s how you move forward. Now I know better so I can do better.”

The 24-year-old added, “As I learned more about other people’s experiences in the world, I was like, ‘How do I help the people who are on the front lines of dismantling systems that create oppression? And how do I bridge that with my own personal journey with mental health and healing?'”

After going through those sessions, in January, Cabello launched the Healing Justice Project in partnership with the non-profit Movement Voter Fund, giving grants to BIPOC, LGBTQ+and youth-led organizations to cover six months’ worth of mental health support for their workers.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Launches Healing Justice Project To Support Mental-Health Resources For Front-Line Activists

The organizations provided $250,000 10 different organizations in their initial round of funding.

“What all the organizations have in common is that they are helping their communities, especially marginalized groups in their communities. They all also expressed a need for these mental wellness resources,” Cabello said.