Chance The Rapper Directs New Video For His Song ‘The Heart & The Tongue’

Chance the Rapper has stepped behind the camera once again.

On Friday, the rapper debuted the music video for “The Heart & The Tongue”, taking on sole directorial duties for the first time.

“I’m proud to be releasing new music again and even prouder to be honing my film skills, and getting better behind the camera,” he told Complex.

He teased the new video in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

The video features Chance rapping at home, and then watching himself in the footage he captured.

In 2020, the rapper took his first directing credit on his virtual holiday concert film “Chi-Town Christmas”.