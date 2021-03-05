The Queen Welcomes Two New Corgi Puppies During Lockdown

The Queen is being kept company by two adorable corgi puppies during lockdown.

The 94-year-old, who has had more than 30 dogs over the years, welcomed the additions to the family while Prince Philip has been in hospital, undergoing a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

An insider told the Sun, “The Queen is delighted. It’s unthinkable that the Queen wouldn’t have any corgis.

“It’s like the Tower of London not having any ravens. They have only been there a couple of weeks but are said to be adorable and made the castle their home.

“Both are said to be bringing in a lot of noise and energy into the castle while Philip is in hospital.”

The U.K. tabloid reported the dogs were a gift and were the first the Queen had owned that were not direct descendants from a corgi called Susan that she received for her 18th birthday in 1944.

They added the pups had been named but it hasn’t been revealed what the names are, nor the pups’ ages or genders.

The new additions come after Her Majesty’s beloved dog Willow was put down in April 2018 after suffering a cancer-related illness, before her final corgi, Whisper, died six months later.

She has had only one dog, a dorgi called Candy, since Vulcan, also a dorgi, passed away last November.

ET Canada has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.