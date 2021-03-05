‘Aladdin’ Star Naomi Scott Gives Advice On Becoming A Performer In ‘Vogue Visionaries’ Class

After breaking into the movie industry, Naomi Scott has some knowledge to share.

The “Aladdin” star is featured in the very first episode of British Vogue‘s new “Visionaries” YouTube series, giving advice on being a performer.

RELATED: Naomi Scott Speaks About Her Painful Battle With Eczema, Admits There Are Days When She Can’t Move Her Neck

Recalling her audition tape for “Power Rangers”, Scott says, “I literally did the five other characters in the scene. I can’t even remember my Power Ranger voices…it was just all my different American accents that I could think of. But it worked! They cast me! And it wasn’t until a couple of years later that I was talking to one of the producers and I was like, ‘Oh, you know that was all me…all of the different voices’. He had no idea, he thought I had all these different people in the room.’”

She also shares how she perfected her American accent.

“I’d watched ‘The Parent Trap’ so many times with Lindsay Lohan. That is genuinely how I could do an American accent…cause I wanted to be Hallie so badly, even so much so that I cut my hair like where she had her little fringe cut,” she says.

When she auditioned for the role of Princess Jasmine in “Aladdin”, Scott had to make sure she knew how she wanted to portray the character.

“Auditioning for the role of Princess Jasmine in ‘Aladdin’, obviously I knew there were thousands and thousands of other people auditioning, but quite honestly I didn’t focus on that,” she says. “I had a very clear vision of the version of Princess Jasmine that I would like to see and rolled with that. I was also at a place where I was very comfortable with going, ‘OK – this is my version, if that’s not what they’re after, then that’s OK.”

RELATED: Kristen Stewart Reveals The Odd Thing She Did To ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Naomi Scott When They First Met

As for the best way to approach auditions, the actress says, “Do accept the fact that you’re going to have a terrible audition, and the memory of it is going to make you cringe but it will be a good story over dinner. Do prepare, just be prepared. Do let it go, once it’s done it’s done, and you can’t go back and it’s OK, you’ll have many more. Don’t wear too much makeup. Don’t be hard on yourself.”

Of course, being an actor and going on auditions means getting used to rejection.

“It’s tough but I think over the years I’ve really understood more and more that it really isn’t personal,” Scott says. “I’ve understood that the most when I’ve seen behind the scenes, whether we are talking about casting things now in terms of producing things and understanding that it’s never a case of, ‘Oh this person’s talented and this person’s not’. There’s so many other factors that go into making either a movie, TV show, or piece of content that has nothing to do with you, it’s just about how you fit within the rest of the moving pieces.”