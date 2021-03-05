Tyler Posey Enlists Travis Barker, Phem For Debut Solo Single ‘Shut Up’

Tyler Posey has a brand new single for fans.

The “Teen Wolf” alum, 29, dropped his first-ever solo single, “Shut Up”, on Friday with the help of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and indie singer Phem.

“From start to finish, this song really did feel like something special,” Posey said in a statement. “I wrote the verses on a trip in an RV with my dogs and my friend and felt like it was progressing so naturally in a perfect way. I took those bones to John Feldmann and Phem and when she went into the vocal booth to record her vocals, I was so stoked. I had been wanting her on a track but was too nervous to ask.”

Photo: Storm Santos

He added, “It was an emotional session and then finally to get Travis to play drums on it is just literally a dream come true. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

“Shut Up” premiered on a number of alternative radio stations Thursday evening, before streaming on all major platforms.

Posey and Feldmann co-wrote and co-produced the track.